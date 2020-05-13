Cop suspended for assaulting migrants

By Express News Service

An assistant sub-inspector of KG Halli police station has been suspended for assaulting migrant workers who wanted to register themselves for train tickets to Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, a couple of migrant workers were waiting near the police station when ASI Rajasab came out, and slapped and kicked them. One of the workers video-recorded the incident and uploaded it on social media. The video has since gone viral. Following a preliminary report, S D Sharanappa, DCP (East), suspended Rajasab and initiated an inquiry on Monday.

