Corona crime: Neighbour harasses northeast women, held

BENGALURU: In a case of alleged racism, six women from the Northeast states were allegedly harassed by their neighbour, who barged into their house Sunday midnight, shot a video of them without their consent and accused them of being infected with Covid-19. He also told police that he had found six Covid-19 patients, but was arrested later. John Kena (40), a painter and a resident of Anepalya, reportedly called them “Chinese” and “Coronavirus”, and accused them of infecting people.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday night, and Kena was arrested on Monday, after a suo motu case was registered against him for harassing the women and spreading rumours. “Six women from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, who were working in the hospitality industry, had rented a house in Anepalya just a few days ago. The accused, who is their neighbour, allegedly barged into their house on Sunday midnight. He accused them of spreading the virus.

Besides trespassing, he started recording a video of the women. He also called the police control room and said he had come across six Covid patients. A Hoysala team rushed to the spot to check and police found that the neighbour was playing mischief, after examining documents produced by the women,” police said. “Based on the women’s statement, we registered a suo motu case at Ashoknagar police station and arrested the accused on Monday. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody,” DCP (Central) Chetan Singh Rathod told TNIE.

It is learnt that the women shifted their place of residence after their employer informed them that he couldn’t bear their rental expenses, owing to the lockdown. MP and State BJP General Secretary Shobha Karandlaje visited the women on Tuesday and assured them of safety. “The girls were terrified. I consoled them and assured them that they need not be afraid of anybody. Following my request, these girls were shifted from the rental accommodation to a paying guest accommodation. I assure the people of the Northeast as well as from any other part of India, that they will not face any hardship or harm from the people of Karnataka,” she said.