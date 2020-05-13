Duo cons Bengaluru businessman of  Rs 45 lakh for special darshan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 75-year-old businessman was duped of Rs 45 lakh by two conmen who promised him special darshan of the presiding deity at the Tirupati temple and also the clothes draped on the idol.

The victim, Madhava Rao, later realised that he had been cheated and lodged a complaint with the Hanumantha Nagar police.

The accused are Raghuram M G and his friend Sheshadri, residents of Mysuru. Madhava Rao alleged in his complaint that he and his wife had gone to Tirupati in 2018. The prime accused Raghuram, who met them there, claimed to be close to the temple trustees and offered to help them get direct darshan of the deity.

Believing him, Rao also introduced some of his relatives to him. Raghuram later asked for money to arrange for the darshan and told Rao that he will help him get silk cloth that is on the deity along with a bag made of deerskin. Rao transferred about Rs 45 lakh over a period of time and later asked Raghuram about his promise.

The latter told Rao that he had sent the bag through his friend Sheshadri, but that officials of the vigilance department had seized the deerskin along with his car. He then demanded more money to wriggle out of the ‘case’.Rao got suspicious and approached the police. Police are yet to arrest the accused.