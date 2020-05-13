STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Duo cons Bengaluru businessman of  Rs 45 lakh for special darshan

A 75-year-old businessman was duped of Rs 45 lakh by two conmen who promised him special darshan of the presiding deity at the Tirupati temple and also the clothes draped on the idol.

Published: 13th May 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 75-year-old businessman was duped of Rs 45 lakh by two conmen who promised him special darshan of the presiding deity at the Tirupati temple and also the clothes draped on the idol.
The victim, Madhava Rao, later realised that he had been cheated and lodged a complaint with the Hanumantha Nagar police.

The accused are Raghuram M G and his friend Sheshadri, residents of Mysuru. Madhava Rao alleged in his complaint that he and his wife had gone to Tirupati in 2018. The prime accused Raghuram, who met them there, claimed to be close to the temple trustees and offered to help them get direct darshan of the deity.

Believing him, Rao also introduced some of his relatives to him. Raghuram later asked for money to arrange for the darshan and told Rao that he will help him get silk cloth that is on the deity along with a bag made of deerskin. Rao transferred about Rs 45 lakh over a period of time and later asked Raghuram about his promise.

The latter told Rao that he had sent the bag through his friend Sheshadri, but that officials of the vigilance department had seized the deerskin along with his car. He then demanded more money to wriggle out of the ‘case’.Rao got suspicious and approached the police. Police are yet to arrest the accused. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Bhakta
    Greed in spiritual matters often boomerangs.
    3 hours ago reply
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp