Fee hike helplines flooded with plaints

Published: 13th May 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In just two days, helplines set up by the government for complaints against school fee hike, have been buzzing with heavy traffic — with as many as 272 until Tuesday evening. This is across all boards — State, CBSE and ICSE. While in the course of the lockdown, the education department had announced that forcing parents to pay school fee is liable for punishment, several schools seem to be continuing their demands.

Highest complaints (235) came in from Bengaluru South which, followed by Bengaluru North (36) and Bengaluru Rural (1), as per sources from the helpline. Officials who spoke to TNIE, expressed their own constraints. While some cases were attended to on the same day, others required to be studied, said a DDPI. Another official said that as a last resort, they are expected to write to the commissioner of public instruction for cancelling the recognition of the school.

“However, students then suffer because of this. Hence, we take a more humane approach. We counsel the school authorities and inform them about the government orders prohibiting an increase in the fees and let them revert, with a letter stating that they will not increase fees. In case that fails, they are sent a notice. Only after sufficient duration, a letter for scrapping their recognition goes to the CPI (Commissioner for public instruction),” said another DDPI.

They have formed task forces to tackle cases quickly, deputing officials to the helpline centres, who then coordinate with the BEOs. The BEOs in turn visit the school or call up the administration about the complaint. While some parents who spoke to TNIE said they were being pressured with messages from the schools, others said various expenses for education were piling up and all this, in the midst of salary cuts.

