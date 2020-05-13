STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka may start random testing in containment zones

To stop the spread of coronavirus and to keep a strict vigil in containment zones, the state government is thinking of starting random testing in such zones.

BMTC staff undergo Covid test at Shantinagar depot in Bengaluru on Tuesday

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To stop the spread of coronavirus and to keep a strict vigil in containment zones, the state government is thinking of starting random testing in such zones. This is because of positive cases seeing a rise in containment areas like Hongasandra and Padarayanapura in Bengaluru. “It is speculated that community spread has begun, especially after a patient from Padarayanapura was tested positive in Tumakuru and many more were found positive in crucial city wards.

However, the final decision will be taken by the state government,” said a health department official. Now, the government is focusing on testing people coming from other countries, states and districts. But analysis of data and patient history show that those in containment zones have travelled and spread the virus, like in the case of Tumakuru patient, the official said.

Officials have already started random testing in green zones and the project has begun with Kolar. “It is also important to control the spread of the virus in containment zones before the sealed down areas are opened,” the official added. 100% testing The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and health department officials will start testing of all people in containment zones from Wednesday.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said that the testing was to start from Monday, but was delayed because of unavailability of testing kits and kiosks. It will start from Wednesday and required government approval for swab collection have been obtained. This is being done as cases in containment zones have increased to 46. According to the BBMP, Padarayanapura has 49 positive cases, and 38 in Hongasandra. The list of wards that are active containment zones Bilekahalli, Hongasandra, Begur, Hagaluru, HBR Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Vasanthnagar, Sudhamanagar, Hampi Nagar, Deepanjali Nagar, Byrasandra, BTM Layout, Malleswaram, Padarayanpura, Jagjivan Ram Nagar, Chalavadipalya, KR Market, Yeshwanthpur and Herohalli.

