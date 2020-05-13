‘Keep in mind contributions of migrants’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pointing out to reports of migrant workers walking back to their states due to lack of proper information on allowing them to travel in trains, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to assure every registered migrant that he or she will be allowed to go back to their home towns.

A division bench issued these directions while asking the state and Centre to take a decision of bearing the fares of those who are not able to travel due to lack of money. “The state and central governments must keep in mind the contributions made by migrant workers in construction of large public and private projects,” the bench observed.