On a green course  

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some months ago, Anshuman Bapna asked himself which global problem he could help solving. The answer, he says, was clear: “Climate change.” This will to make a difference then led to the birth of Terra.do, a city-based company that offers an online climate course. The first cohort of 20 students, from India, USA, UK and Germany, will begin their nine-week course on May 18. “It will teach the students everything related to the topic, and upon graduation, some of them can even take on climate projects from different organisations,” explains Bapna, who established the company with two other founders, Kamal Kapadia and Mayank Jain.

According to Bapna, climate change could be looked at through four buckets: Decarbonisation, sucking carbon out of the environment, sustainable living and resilience. “Many courses focus on just the first two but we give our students a taste of all four,” says the former chief product officer at MakeMyTrip. Co-founder Kapadia – a climate expert based in Hawaii – helped design the course. The second batch will start in August with 100 students while the third one will be conducted in October with double the number. The typical student, however, isn’t your average 21-year-old. Most candidates, Bapna says, are people with about 15 years of experience, perhaps in leadership positions.

“We aren’t looking at them getting a full-time job role after they complete all sessions,” he adds. For example, a software engineer could take up a project with a non-profit organisation and build a software model to look at satellite images of methane emissions. “They could continue their main job but maybe dedicate just 20 per cent of their time to a look at focused climate problems,” he explains. While the course is priced at $999, scholarships will be available as well.

A father of two, Bapna recalls a trip to the Great Barrier Reef in 2016, when his daughter was able to see coral reefs. “My son was too young to snorkel that time, but now, I don’t think he will get to see the sight because of the massive bleaching that took place,” he says. “Climate change is the biggest problem humanity is facing and I wanted to build a platform that would focus on solving it.”