Power bill shocks many, burns a hole in pocket

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when jobs are at risk, and salaries are being downsized, Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Bescom) is doing its best to harass citizens by inflating electricity bills for the lockdown period.

Citizens making a beeline to Bescom offices seeking explanations, said they are coming up against officials who are irritated and abusive. “I got a bill of Rs 3,300, but my monthly bill is in the range of

Rs 1,200 - 1,300. When I asked Bescom, they said it’s two months’ bill based on meter reading. They did not have a copy of the March bill. Instead of explaining, they abuse us and ask us to first pay the bill and then talk to them,” said Kavitha K, a consumer.

Bescom officials said the bills are high because of increased consumption, but citizens point out that since Bescom did not take readings last month, the previous bill should have been doubled and not show excess. Consumers also say that officials send them away, saying they don’t have time to explain. Bescom Managing Director MB Rajesh Gowda told The New Indian Express that consumption has been high over the past two months as people have been at home, and usage of computers, laptops, air-conditioners, televisions, fans and other electrical appliances has increased. Bills have been generated based on two months’ reading, and unit charges have been tabulated by pre-set software. From the coming months, consumers will get regular bills, he said. He explained that units of assessment have also doubled, so charges have increased. For example, the first unit is normally 0-30 units, but in the new bills, it starts with 61 units, and excess consumption is charged at Rs 7.80 per unit.

Door Lock option

In places where smart meter handlers were not able to access meters to take readings, like industries, hotels or homes, the handler clicks on the ‘door lock’ option, after which fixed charge bills are generated. To ensure that such bills are not generated, consumers are requested to send their previous meter reading and current meter reading to Bescom officials or on 1912, or call the meter reader to visit and take readings, Gowda said.

This will ensure that consumers do not pay for electricity they have not consumed. Bills will be calculated based on photographic evidence sent by consumers. In case of MSMEs, fixed charges have been waived, and for non-MSMEs, fixed charges have been deferred, Gowda added.