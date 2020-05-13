STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Ready to welcome passengers, says Bengaluru airport

BIAL said it is taking additional precautions to create extra space, right from entry to boarding.

Published: 13th May 2020 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru airport

A passenger waits at Bengaluru airport after landing from London as part of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back repatriated Indians. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: With stringent operating procedures in place, the Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport) here on Wednesday said it was ready to welcome passengers.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of BLR Airport, said it has introduced a slew of measures, including social distancing, thermal screening, sanitisation and disinfection tunnels, as well as contactless F&B experience to ensure travellers pass through the airport as safely as possible.

With the highest priority on safety of passengers, employees and other stakeholders, we have implemented a series of actions to protect them and minimise exposure from the transmission of the virus when the Airport reopens, MD & CEO of BIAL, Hari Marar said.

BIAL said it is taking additional precautions to create extra space, right from entry to boarding.

Seating across the Terminal, including at F&B outlets has been rearranged and marked in a manner that promotes social distance.

At security checkpoints, additional separation is marked this area will be managed by BIAL staff.

For all of this to work, signage, including floor, seating, digital and standees, have been installed across the Airport to help passengers maintain an adequate distance.

Social distancing will also be enforced across the parking areas, BIAL said in a statement.

The airport would continue to work with the Airport Health Officer and State Health Department to conduct thermal screening of all arriving and departing passengers.

Passengers are encouraged to use online check-in and bring an electronic or printed boarding pass with them to avoid contact with high-touch surfaces and queues at check-in counters.

The 'Aarogya Setu' app is now mandatory for passengers to download before they enter the Terminal.

Passengers will have access to hand sanitisers, placed at nearly 500 locations across the terminal.

Face masks are now mandatory at all public places, including the airport.

Passengers would be able to purchase both sanitiser and masks at BLR Airport.

As part of the enhanced cleaning drive, the entire 155,000 sq.

m terminal, airside and landside infrastructure have undergone multiple rounds of deep cleaning and sanitsation, it was stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru airport Vande Bharat Mission BIAL coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp