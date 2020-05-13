Shopping, now a video call away

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With lockdown in place, expectant mother Vidya A had no chance to stock up on baby essentials before the arrival of her young one. “My friend had given birth a month-and-a-half ago and wasn’t able to buy clothes for her newborn. I didn’t want to be in a similar scary situation,” says the artist, whose baby is due in July. To her relief, a baby clothes shop in Malleswaram, Tiny Hugs, announced a new ‘shop from home’ experience. “I had to book a slot for a video call and the next day, the store’s attendants spent 45 minutes showing me various products,” says Vidya, who bought baby clothes, towels, an oil massage sheet and a carrier from them.

Vidya isn’t the only one shopping from home. According to store owner Kavya Varun, they have attended to 250 customers since they introduced the feature a month back. “Images aren’t enough to understand the fabric, so people prefer the video calling feature,” says Varun, who might retain the option even after the return of normalcy. “Some parents can’t travel all the way with their kids. So they can use this option and get the clothes delivered to them,” she adds.

Like Tiny Hugs, Looking Good Furniture, which has multiple outlets in the city, too has recently introduced a live shopping experience for their customers. Staffers spent 45 days in training, which involved a lot of role-playing as well, to bring out this feature, which began on May 4. “For example, now when someone calls to see a sofa set, we know how to do a proper demo. We sit on it to show them the compression of the foam, bring the camera close to the fabric for a zoomed-in shot and so on,” explains Prakash Baxani, store manager at BTM Layout. The team’s effort seems to be paying off. Of the five calls done across seven outlets, three have turned into total sales of about 1 lakh.

Sometimes, it takes more than one video call to seal the deal. Just ask Aruna Reddy, who recently shopped (virtually) at the furniture store. Having just moved into a new house, Reddy was on the lookout for a queen-sized cot. “I had already liked one on their website but the video call helped me understand its dimension, headboard, footboard and sideboards better,” says the techie. Baxani reveals that a customer spends 10-15 minutes to check out a chair on video call, but bigger items take more time. “We’ve also seen a rise in sales of office furniture since people want comfortable options while working from home,” he adds.

Anticipating a boom in the e-commerce industry, Mia by Tanishq too introduced new features like a live chat option and 360-degree videos of products on their website in April. “Customers like to have a product overview from all angles. So a 360-degree video acts as an important tool for decision making,” says a spokesperson.

While nothing compares to the touch-and-feel experience of shopping, customers are still thankful for these new tech-savvy alternatives. “At least now I am a bit more at peace and better prepared to welcome my baby during these times,” says Vidya.