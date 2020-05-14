12-hour fest to connect musicians and masses    

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Log into work. Check. Binge watch serials. Check. Household chores. Check. But missing in this is the daily dose of entertainment that Bengalureans thrived upon once upon a time. To ebb the lockdown gloom affecting people, Bonny Fernandes is organising Common Roots, a virtual music festival featuring musicians being from across the globe. “People are yearning for something that reconnects them to their usual digs and preferences, that cocoons them and goes beyond the world of binge watching shows online,” says Fernandes.

This Saturday, musicians like Grammy winning music composer Ricky Kej, folk musician Raghu Dixit, Sufi artiste Aabha Hanjura, sitarist Ustad Chhote Rahimat Khan, and others will come together for a 12-hour concert. “While people have watched re-runs of CDs and shows, what was lacking was a music concert. At the same time, we thought that musicians could also put their skills to use during this lockdown, especially at a time when several shows have got cancelled,” says Fernandes about the concert which will take place over the next few Saturdays.

“We’ve included different genres of music –jazz, fusion, rock, alternative – except heavy classical and Bollywood, which might not address everyone’s requirement,” he says, adding that an online music festival comes with its own challenges of the richness and intensity of music being lost. “This happens sometimes due to network issues,” he says.

Around 25-30 musicians from around the world will play non-stop, each of whom has been given a 20-30 minute slots. “Renowned or otherwise, all the performers are given the same time slot. It will ensure that everyone is equal, and suit the attention span of viewers,” he says.

They are also seeking voluntary contributions on their website, with an aim to raise `8 lakh which will be used for helping the cause of migrant workers, stray dogs and an arts foundation. “This is an attempt to address that feeling of normalcy by giving an opportunity to be moved by our favourite performers or entertainers streamed live; to be social and enjoy our usual sense of community through arts and the diverse genres within it. While there is nothing unique about streaming live performances, especially today, this is an effort to recreate a festival feel with diverse genres, musicians and aficionados,” says Fernandes.