BBMP asked to set up Jan Aushadhi stalls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday directed the health and Bruhat Bengaluru Mhanagara Palike officials to ensure that primary health centres and Jan Aushadhi kendras are set up in all 198 wards and are open round the clock. Speaking after holding a meeting with officials from both the departments, he said directions were issued to ensure that they have tele conferencing facilities with doctors, attend to patients round the clock and give free medicines to the needy and to BPL card holders.

“The BBMP and health officials should also ensure that they have tie-ups with private doctors to immediately attend to cases whenever necessary. No patient should be left unattended when visiting PHC or Jan Aushadhi Kendras, no matter what case it is,” he said.