Bengaluru nurse tests COVID positive

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 37-year-old nurse from Bangalore Medical College’s Victoria Hospital tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. She was in institutional quarantine when she tested positive. Now, other hospital staff are worried for their safety, and are also questioning the measures put in place for healthcare workers. This is the sixth case in Karnataka of a healthcare professional contracting the virus.

“This is an unfortunate case that shows the failure of the college as well as the government. What is the quality of PPE kits and masks being given to us? Health workers have been saluted, but there is no proper infrastructure in place for us,” said a doctor and member of Bangalore Medical College on condition of anonymity.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “There is no compromise on the quality of PPE kits and masks. We are tracing how the nurse contracted the virus.”