Eye for detail

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: They say, if you make a career out of something you enjoy, you will never work for a day. Take Hawin Printo, for example. This 24-year-old Kochi-based content creator found a way to bring to life two things he loves most -- architecture and photography. Hawin has been interested in photography since school. “But when I reached college, I saw that people were working on their talents, and I decided to polish up my photography skills,” he says. His journey from Canon 1100D to a Sony A7 with Zeiss 16-35mm evolved after he passed out of architecture college. Hawin is now a professional architecture photographer and an explorer wandering about picking on the tasteful corners of the world.

His presentation on a recent journey to Hampi shows how he sees differently. He writes, “Hampi forms the idea of a woman with the struggles she had to suffer and the blood she washed away. Somewhere between those scattered remains, her heart still reminisces, it beats stronger than ever.”

He also discusses the “Indo-Saracenic architecture reflected in the thick built structure that cools the area, a sea breeze amidst the heated surroundings of a day. The walls of granite defended the city in seven lines of enclosure”. The Hampi project, for Hawin, has been one that has been ongoing for a while. “I went there for the first time while in college, and have been there many times since. I would always miss an important frame and get to go back again,” he says.

The same reflects in his indoor images of homes he shoots. The soothing evening light, movements in monochrome, the best reading corner in the house -- all those details find their way to his frames. “When I photograph an element, I make sure that my entire frame speaks about it,” he says.