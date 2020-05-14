STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

First passenger special train rolls into KSR railway station

The Express, that rolled into platform one, had over 920 passengers on board.

Published: 14th May 2020 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Passenger special trains

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first passenger train to reach Karnataka in nearly two months arrived at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station from New Delhi at 7.16 am. The New Delhi- Bengaluru One way Superfast Express Special (T no. 02492), which left from Delhi at 9.15 pm on May 12. had a scheduled arrival of 6.40 am. 

The Express, that rolled into platform one, had over 920 passengers on board. Tight security was present all around the station. BBMP officials and representatives of the hotel industry were waiting to take the passengers for quarantine facilities. 

The first passenger, Bhavana Chattopadyay, who walked out 20 mins later, said she felt depressed and tense about the quarantine part. "I was told only over phone after I started from New Delhi that I had to quarantine myself for 14 days. I am fine with home quarantine but being put up in a hotel is not okay " she said.

 Another passenger Brijesh Mishra, who boarded at Bhopal, was furious after stepping out of the station. Speaking to the media, she said, "I have come here for an emergency to attend to my daughter in law's pregnancy. What is the point in quarantining me for 14 days."

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi to Bengaluru train special passenger train
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp