First passenger special train rolls into KSR railway station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first passenger train to reach Karnataka in nearly two months arrived at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station from New Delhi at 7.16 am. The New Delhi- Bengaluru One way Superfast Express Special (T no. 02492), which left from Delhi at 9.15 pm on May 12. had a scheduled arrival of 6.40 am.

The Express, that rolled into platform one, had over 920 passengers on board. Tight security was present all around the station. BBMP officials and representatives of the hotel industry were waiting to take the passengers for quarantine facilities.

The first passenger, Bhavana Chattopadyay, who walked out 20 mins later, said she felt depressed and tense about the quarantine part. "I was told only over phone after I started from New Delhi that I had to quarantine myself for 14 days. I am fine with home quarantine but being put up in a hotel is not okay " she said.

Another passenger Brijesh Mishra, who boarded at Bhopal, was furious after stepping out of the station. Speaking to the media, she said, "I have come here for an emergency to attend to my daughter in law's pregnancy. What is the point in quarantining me for 14 days."