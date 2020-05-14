Golf clubs likely to open after May 17

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Golf is likely to become one of the first sports to get back on its feet in the state. On Wednesday, tourism minister CT Ravi hinted about the possibility of golf clubs being allowed to open after May 17 with health measures in place. The Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) already seems to have a plan in place, which was submitted to the government on Tuesday evening. However, official communication is still awaited on the matter.

“Some of the precautions listed include proper sanitising, like how we are planning to do that among many other measures. We have submitted the protocol which we will follow to the government, which has to officially say that you can do this and you can’t do that. We have to wait for the official communication from them before we start anything. Once that (approved measures) is ready we will have to upload it on the KGA website for members. I think no golf club has got any official communication so far,” said KGA secretary, Prithvi Raj Urs.

The prospect of playing on the greens has come as a huge sigh of relief to golfers in the state who have been out of practice for more than 50 days. Many established golfers from the state, including Khalin Joshi and S Chikkarangappa can resume their practice sessions in the coming days if things go as planned. However, there is no clarity about various things, including whether caddies will be allowed or not during practice.

“It is great news, no doubt about it, but we have to be responsible when it starts. I would like to thank the Karnataka government for its effort. With the Olympics next year, they are giving time for us to practice too. We have to follow the precautions like maintaining social distancing, and in golf, we can do it too as we are always far from one another on the course. In the next few days, we might come to know about the exact measures in place,” said Chikkarangappa, who practices at Eagleton Golf course.