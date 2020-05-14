Govt may extend term of gram panchayat members

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Covid-19 lockdown across the country, the term of gram panchayat (GP) members in the state is likely to be extended. The state has over one lakh panchayat members, representing 6,021 lakh gram panchayats. The last GP elections were held in May-June of 2015, and the term was to end on May 24. In fact, the Election Commission of India had planned to conduct the elections in May 2020 and written to deputy commissioners to make arrangements.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at a recent cabinet meeting approved the constitution of a committee to look into an extension of the term for GP members. “The demand is for an extension by four to six months. There is also a proposal to give panchayat development officers the responsibility of overseeing development works and other official matters.

Since we are in a crisis, the government is likely to extend the term of panchayat members by putting certain conditions,’’ said sources from the Panchayath Raj Department.But Rural Development and Panchayath Raj (PDRP) Principal Secretary LK Ateeq said they are yet to take a decision.