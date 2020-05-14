Industry seeks wage support, loans

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though six of the 15 measures announced by the Union government centre around MSMEs, industry voices are unhappy about the assistance offered. “While we welcome the intent of the Atmanirbhar package announced by the Finance Minister, it is grossly inadequate. The lockdown has left the entire business community bereft of cash,” said Devesh Agarwal, president, Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC).

BCIC insisted that instead of investing funds in markets and government securities, the government should issue mandatory directions to banks and financial institutions to lend to MSMEs. Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) went one step ahead to suggest “truly effective” measures instead of those announced on Wednesday.

“Provide payroll support to MSEs by paying 70% of the salaries of these units by using PF/ESI unclaimed funds. Completely waive interest payments for three months, and offer bank finance at 4% interest for the next three months. Increase working capital limit by 40% to MSEs across the board, with reduced rates. Allow relaxation in GST payments for one year. Remove the cap/qualifications for PF contributions by the government already announced. Keep NPA norms relaxed for at least six months. Ease compliance norms for at least six months and suspend penal provisions for the period. Postpone new minimum wage enactments for two years,” said R Raju, president, KASSIA.