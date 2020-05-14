KCET on July 30, 31 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday announced that the department has decided to hold the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)-2020 on July 30 and 31.The examination was earlier scheduled for April 22 to 24, but it was put on hold following the announcement of the nationwide lockdown. He also announced the heavy usage of GetCETGo, the app which was recently launched to help students prepare for the competitive examination. All applications for KCET have access to the app that also has test modules apart from online coaching.