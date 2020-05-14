STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Law allows extension: DKS

KPCC president DK Shivakumar has urged the state government to extend the term of 6,021 village panchayats, which is ending on May 24, by six months.

Published: 14th May 2020 07:13 AM

The Congress controls most of the gram panchayats in the state | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar has urged the state government to extend the term of 6,021 village panchayats, which is ending on May 24, by six months. He reasoned that the law allows such an extension under extraordinary situations, as it is now because of the Covid pandemic.

Shivakumar had alleged that the BJP government was getting ready to hold elections by “misusing” its powers and has already orally communicated this to respective district administrations. The ploy is also to push BJP workers to power in gram panchayats, he charged.The Congress is also concerned that the government may appoint administrators to control these village units. 

The State Election Commission clarified to TNIE that there is no notification yet to hold elections to the gram panchayats on May 25.The gram panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols, but Congress members are in power in most of these panchayats.

The issue figured at a marathon meeting of senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, assembly opposition leader Siddaramaiah and others, on Monday and they felt that holding elections during this crisis may not be fair.

