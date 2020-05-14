STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Norms in place, KIA set to buzz again

Sanitisation done, disinfection tunnel set up; no-contact food, beverage to be provided

Published: 14th May 2020 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

KIA undertakes social distancing measures for the safety of passengers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is ready to welcome passengers with stringent operating procedures in place. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the airport operator, has introduced a slew of measures, including physical distancing, thermal screening, sanitisation and disinfection tunnels, fumigation of the terminal, as well as contactless food and beverage to ensure that travellers pass through the airport safely.

“With the highest priority on safety of passengers, employees and other stakeholders, we have implemented a series of measures to protect passengers and minimise exposure to the virus when the airport reopens,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL. Seating has been rearranged across the terminal, including at food and beverage outlets, and marked to ensure physical distance between people. 

At security checkpoints, separation points are marked and will be managed by BIAL staff. Signage, including floor, seating, digital and standees, have been installed across the airport to help passengers maintain adequate distance. Social distancing will also be enforced in parking areas. Thermal screening of all arriving and departing passengers, based on mandates from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the department of health and family welfare will be undertaken. Employees will undergo regular screening, both at the beginning and end of shifts, and efforts are under way to minimise waiting time and avoid crowding at the kerb. Passengers can also print boarding passes at the departure gates or inside the terminal. 

The Aarogya Setu app is now mandatory for passengers before they enter the terminal.
A BIAL release said immigration counters, elevators, lounges, ancillary buildings and office spaces at the terminal are disinfected every four hours, apart from manual cleaning. The CISF barracks, located on the airport premises, are disinfected every 12 hours.

MEDICAL SUPPORT
BIAL recently launched indoor ambulances equipped with oxygen cylinders and other essential equipment for emergencies. Patients can be taken to the nearby Aster Hospital for treatment if required.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport BIAL
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp