Norms in place, KIA set to buzz again

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is ready to welcome passengers with stringent operating procedures in place. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the airport operator, has introduced a slew of measures, including physical distancing, thermal screening, sanitisation and disinfection tunnels, fumigation of the terminal, as well as contactless food and beverage to ensure that travellers pass through the airport safely.

“With the highest priority on safety of passengers, employees and other stakeholders, we have implemented a series of measures to protect passengers and minimise exposure to the virus when the airport reopens,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL. Seating has been rearranged across the terminal, including at food and beverage outlets, and marked to ensure physical distance between people.

At security checkpoints, separation points are marked and will be managed by BIAL staff. Signage, including floor, seating, digital and standees, have been installed across the airport to help passengers maintain adequate distance. Social distancing will also be enforced in parking areas. Thermal screening of all arriving and departing passengers, based on mandates from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the department of health and family welfare will be undertaken. Employees will undergo regular screening, both at the beginning and end of shifts, and efforts are under way to minimise waiting time and avoid crowding at the kerb. Passengers can also print boarding passes at the departure gates or inside the terminal.

The Aarogya Setu app is now mandatory for passengers before they enter the terminal.

A BIAL release said immigration counters, elevators, lounges, ancillary buildings and office spaces at the terminal are disinfected every four hours, apart from manual cleaning. The CISF barracks, located on the airport premises, are disinfected every 12 hours.

MEDICAL SUPPORT

BIAL recently launched indoor ambulances equipped with oxygen cylinders and other essential equipment for emergencies. Patients can be taken to the nearby Aster Hospital for treatment if required.