Order of the day 

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saturday night dinners, dancing in a jam-packed bar, and late-night outings – all these are things of the past, with Bengaluru restaurateurs admitting that the hospitality industry is not going to be the same anytime soon. The new reality involves monetary losses and new social distancing norms, which are making the future of the dining industry appear blurry.

In March, Brik Oven saw a 70 per cent drop in revenue. However, with deliveries seeing a slow rise, co-founder Anirudh Nopany says it has made it easier to continue providing all meals in a day for the team, payment of salaries and rentals. “We are working on providing natural food without the need for much processing. So we now use fresh cheese made in-house every morning with farm fresh cow’s milk. Eating healthier make us more resistant to illnesses and we are striving towards using natural unprocessed ingredients as much as possible,” he says.

An impromptu decision to walk into a restaurant, use of rest rooms or valet services, was all taken for granted until recently, but it will have to be re-assessed. “We will have to face business losses even after the restaurant is re-opened as there will be many restrictions. We saw a huge difference in the footfall 8-10 days prior to the first lockdown. There was also a huge dip in our online delivery,” says Chethan Hegde, partner, 1Q1 Kitchen & Bar, which held a webinar on ‘How will the hospitality industry change for the consumers post COVID-19?’, on Monday.

Learnings from other countries and reports about restaurants reopening in China or Italy are preparing Amrut Mehta, director, Little Italy Group of Restaurants, to a certain extent in terms of safety measures to be followed. “We are creating a blueprint which includes minimising touch points, close monitoring of staff and guests, buying products from trusted vendors and sanitisation of facilities. But the dining experience will take a hit with all these new norms in place. People cannot be as free and social in restaurants or bars at least until the vaccine is out,” he says.

While they are operational for deliveries in most cities, he believes restaurants will re-start only from September 1. They are working on an AI-powered virtual assistant on the app which will be diners’ go-to for suggestions, recommendations and orders. “We believe this AI assistant will know preferences of each family member. This might be the future if we are able to have a warm hospitality experience through a virtual assistant who is over time going to learn about your preferences and recreate the personal touch that would be done by a restaurant manager,” says Mehta.

safety speak

Tables should move far away from each other even though this could lead to reduction in the covers for restaurants, feels nutrition expert Shalini Manglani. “Or they could keep alternate tables empty. People will go out less. Hygiene levels will improve and kitchens will need to be larger to accommodate distancing. Hand washing instructions to all will be key. Perhaps even printed on place mats and tissue paper and above the hand wash area,” she says, wondering whether masks on tables alongside serviettes for guests to take away will be the new trend.