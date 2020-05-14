Plight of ‘bored’ exams in lockdown

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reams of paper have been dedicated to analysing the effects of coronavirus on our economies, politics and labour. But not enough has been discussed about the plight of children who have the misfortune of appearing for their 10th and 12th Board exams in the curse year of 2020. As it is, the three years spanning 10th to 12th are the most stressful years in the life of an Indian teenager. There is a confusing quagmire of organisations and boards that will determine the future of children. Right at the top there is the Ministry of Human Resource Development. Then there are the different Boards, with every state having its own ‘State Board’. There is also the CBSE, ICSE, IB and IGSCE.

My school followed the CBSE, and we were prescribed books by another organisation – NCERT. Apart from the official books, we had to pore over books by private publishers as well – guides, supplementary books and ‘revision’ books. The build-up to the Board Exam begins a year earlier. Right from Class 9, parents begin to apply subtle pressure on their children. Comparisons are served along with breakfast, and follow-ups are slipped in during dinners. Friends who studied together for a decade are divided into batches based on their perceived intelligence.

The coursework is completed by November, and what follows is a natural ‘lockdown’ enforced by the students’ families. They are not allowed to step out of their house. Social distancing norms are set in place, ‘cable’ television is disconnected and playing outside is off-limits. Like cricketers who compete in the IPL before the World Cup, students take rigorous ‘Pre-Board’ exams to add further pressure on to themselves.

When the exams finally come to an end with the advent of summer, there is no time for celebration. Instead, the summer is filled with tension and anxiety. If a heat map of prayers was drawn out, one would find that the months of March to May witness the most prayers sent up to god. Students, parents, and their schools collectively unite to pray to the Almighty for better results.

My heart goes out to students who have their Board exams this year. While the 10th Board Exams have been conducted across the nation, students belonging to North-East Delhi missed out on a few subjects due to the anti-CAA riots. As for 12th standard Board Exams, some of the examinations are yet to be conducted. While it might seem like more days to prepare, I know from personal experience that it is not necessarily true. We had 10 days of ‘gaps’ for our Mathematics exam, and by the 10th day, I was a bag of nerves who inhaled Geometry and exhaled Trigonometry.

Lakhs of students this year will have to go through the anxiety of waiting for their results, and then appearing for competitive exams for their graduation. To these students, I wish I could say ‘This too shall pass’. But the word ‘pass’ usually has negative connotations for students (‘Pass mark’, ‘Just pass’). I shall instead use a phrase usually used in schools. This phase too shall pass in 1st division, and we shall out come out of it in flying colours. All the best!