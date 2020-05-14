STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Schools need to rethink 100% attendance’

As governments ponder how to re-open society, there are many factors needed to balance the safety of our communities with the needed act of re-opening day-today life.

Published: 14th May 2020 07:07 AM

n Dr Ted Mockrish Head of School, Canadian International School, Bangalore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As governments ponder how to re-open society, there are many factors needed to balance the safety of our communities with the needed act of re-opening day-today life. The best way to think about this balance is by using a continuum model. One side of the model is 100 per cent no reopening until all Covid-19 is eradicated.  The other side of the continuum is 100 per cent reopening with no protocols in place.  Neither of these options are viable.

Most experts worldwide agree on three main points for returning to larger groupings of people. These are hand washing, wearing masks, and social distancing. While these are promoted greatly in India, not all citizens follow these protocols. This is a major factor as to whether re-opening schools will be successful or set us back months; after weeks and weeks of lockdown.

This is problematic for schools as we cannot risk the health and safety of our children; nor can we afford to have them sit out a school year - or continue with online learning in schools that are not capable of providing authentic learning environments online. Schools need to create viable scenarios that can be applied flexibly to address unique local situations.

All successful schools need to develop personal and environmental hygiene protocols and are strictly followed by all community members.  Schools will also need to rethink old metrics, like 100 per cent attendance records, class size and space, and making decisions based on resources to best protect our children’s future.

