Vendors, corporator clash over night market 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A tussle broke out between BBMP officials, the corporator and vendors at Kalasipalya Market on Wednesday morning, and a police case was filed.Dharmarayaswamy Temple ward corporator Pratibha Dhanaraj and BBMP Markets special commissioner Ravindra visited the market and instructed police to erect barricades so that no sale takes place at any time of day or night as the market has been shut and shifted to Singena Agrahara.

Pratibha said: “We received many complaints of illegal business going on in the market area. A complaint was also filed with the BBMP commissioner. On Wednesday, when we visited the market, we found many anomalies. The illegal vendors misbehaved with me and my husband, following which a police complaint was filed.”

A protest was staged outside the police station against the corporator and BBMP officials, but police dispersed the crowd.Ravindra said the problem brought to his notice pertained to the intersection of Nawab Hyder Ali Road and Alur Venkatarao Road, where people were conducting business from 3am to 7am. “These are unauthorised vendors and no social distance was maintained. They don’t wear masks or gloves. Police were told to cordon off the area and remove them after 8am only for vehicles,” he said.

In the meantime, many vendors staged a protest demanding that the market be reopened.