Covid duties, family opposition have cops stressed out

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stress levels among policemen on frontline Covid-19 duty are quite high, and need to be addressed. At a two-hour web-based interaction with Bengaluru City Police by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and NIMHANS on April 24 on their psycho-social needs, issues of an unprecedented duty roller coaster and adverse family responses to frontline duty came up, said Registrar and Head of Centre for Disaster Management, Dr K Sekar.

“The web interaction was to assess the mental health of policemen, who are on Covid and related duties, and help them maintain good mental health balance for their overall well-being. It was attended by approximately 10,000 police personnel from the city, and was headed by Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao,” he said. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has commended NIMHANS for the initiative and wants the module to be replicated for all police personnel working as frontline warriors in India, said Dr Sekar.

“Many cops said they go to containment areas to manage crowds and law and order with a sense of duty and as corona warriors, but when they return home, they feel they have added to their family’s stress and anguish. Some women cops said it was tougher for them because their families object to their Covid duty, question them why they can’t avail of leave, and in-laws taunt them that they are failing as mothers, wives and daughters-in-law by risking the lives of family members,” he said.

“The dramatic change in the nature of duties is also a reason for stress. Some policemen shared that under the present scenario, their duties change by the hour. Receiving calls from the Control Room, asking them to urgently report at a certain place, and duties allotted on WhatsApp are new issues they face. Facing the wrath of the public while putting up barricades, or checking passes, adds to their stress,” he added. Dr Sekar said the cops admitted that public felicitation was a great morale booster. NIMHANS has a 24/7 helpline to address the psycho-social needs of people arising out of the pandemic. “We are planning to have a dedicated IVRS for police personnel,” Dr Sekar said.