Former don Muthappa Rai, who was battling cancer, passes away in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reformed underworld don Muthappa Rai, (68) who was battling cancer for the past year, passed away in Bengaluru, in the early hours on Friday.

Rai, an entrepreneur and founder of pro-Kannada organisation Jaya Karnataka, had retired from public life after he was diagnosed with cancer. He was residing in Bidadi on Mysuru road and is survived by his wife and children.

According to family sources, Rai's final rites will be conducted at his residential premise and no public will be allowed to attend the funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A month ago, Central Crime Branch (CCB) had questioned Rai as part of an ongoing investigation into gangster Ravi Pujari, who was extradited from Senegal recently.

