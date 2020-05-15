STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No outlay for Covid, but BBMP budget approved

The Mayor and BBMP Commissioner enhanced the budget by Rs 1,073 crore, but the state government reduced it by around Rs 253 crore, he added. 

Published: 15th May 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

A BBMP worker sanitises Anand Rao Circle | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Council of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike approved the annual budget late on Wednesday night amid criticism from the opposition that no funds were set aside for Covid-19 work.
The Standing Committee on Finance had submitted a budget of Rs 10,895.84 crore to the council for approval on April 20, 2020, BBMP finance committee chairman L Srinivasa told TNIE.

The Mayor and BBMP Commissioner enhanced the budget by Rs 1,073 crore, but the state government reduced it by around Rs 253 crore, he added. The budget drawn up by Srinivasa was 10 per cent lower than last year’s budget of Rs 12,957 crore and 15 per cent less than the Rs 11,648 crore approved by the state government for that year.

Members of the opposition criticised the Council for not setting aside funds to address Covid-19, adding that the health budget was a mere 1 per cent of the overall budget, with Rs 20 lakh allocated for each ward.

“Maintaining hygiene is top priority. The state government should have corrected the Council’s mistake. Instead, it has reduced the budget,” said Abdul Wajid, leader of the opposition in the Council. 

