Private schools complain to FM of fee-ver

Say they are facing fund crunch due to delayed payments and State’s order on fees

Published: 15th May 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

school children

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private schools are finding it difficult to cope with the delayed fee payments. In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, they have complained about the debilitating impact of the State Government’s missives on school fees, and the pending sum of more than Rs 1,200 crore as RTI reimbursement. The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) also sought separate relief funds for itself from the Central Government’s Rs 20 lakh crore relief announced on Tuesday.

In its letter, the association said that the government’s orders about collecting fees from only those who can afford, has got them a 3-4 per cent response with partial payments. They claimed that the government only had the parent community in mind while passing the orders, which has “paralysed the inflow of fees for the past three months.” The schools sought budgetary allocations for private unaided schools of Karnataka.

The schools said that they catered to the poor, underprivileged and the economically weaker sections and 95 per cent were charging an annual fee of Rs 10,000 to 30,000 across boards (State, CBSE, ICSE) while their teachers received a meagre salary. MLC and former education minister  Basavaraj Horatti has sought an economic stimulus to the private unaided schools to survive the Covid-19 crisis, just as the government has extended aid to unorganised sector.

In his letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said the education department’s circular has caused confusion about ‘no payment of fees’. The department had then announced that those who could afford must pay the fees to private schools. But parents have not come forward to pay the fees, leaving the unaided private schools in financial trouble. He urged the education department to talk to the parents.

