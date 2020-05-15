Swab collection starts in containment zones

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Swab collection of everyone staying in containment zones in Bengaluru started with Padarayanapura on Thursday. Eleven swab samples were collected on the first day by the BBMP and health department officials. Samples are being collected at the Goripalya referral hospital and the mobile KSRTC bus stationed near Jagajeevan Rao police station.

People from Alfath Nagar were brought for the activity, said BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar. He added that from Friday, two more buses will be brought in for sample collection. Special attention is being given to people above 60 years, pregnant women, and children. Test results of 130 Bihari migrants from Hongasandra have come back negative, Kumar said.