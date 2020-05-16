A festive affair

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The holy month of Ramzan is well underway. In the past years, Bengaluru streets would come alive in the evening with iftar delicacies. However, this year the scene is subdued due to the lockdown. Star hotels, however, have put out special delivery menus with Ramzan specialities.

Executive chef Sandeep Kalra’s menu at The Ritz-Carlton (63648-78820) celebrates the festive spirit with a freshly prepared meal comprising dishes like the Shahi Nihari, Shahi Shami Kebab, Haleem, Kheema Anda Curry, Iftar Ki Dal, Sheermal and Turkish Baklava. Besides the option of a takeaway, the team can also deliver the food in sanitised hotel cars while adhering to hygiene protocol.

At Conrad hotel (080-22144444), chef Husban Qureshi is bringing preparations from his ancestral kitchen. There is Chukandar Aur Kele Ki Gular, Mathania Mirch Murgh Tikka, Chapli Kebab, Lal Maas and Gosht Dum Pulao among other specials. Also, there are boxed options, each priced at `1,500+, filled with fresh fruits, chicken or lamb starter, haleem, chicken or gosht pulao and dessert of the day.

JW Marriott (88844-94035) has launched The Happiness Menu through its home delivery service. Treats include Rajma Dhingri Galawat, Hussaini Kebab, Tali Machli, Dum Ka Murgh, Dalcha Gosht, Qabooli Biryani and Shahi Tukda. On a minimum billing of `2,000, orders can be delivered within a 6km-radius.

As part of the Taj Hospitality@Home initiative, you can order a takeaway of Ramzan food from The Taj West End (92430-02774). Dishes include Galouti Kebab, Onion Pakora, Moroccan Roast Chicken, Dry Fruits & Nuts Pulao, Semiyaan Kheer, and even Kimia dates and dry fruits. The order is ready under an hour for pick-up and payments are through any UPI.

At The Oberoi (080-41358276), chefs Abid and Ashique are using household recipes that have been passed down for generations. This culinary journey includes Gosht Goli Yakhni Shorba, Ammi Jaan Ki Aloo Tikki, Hyderabad Bazaar Ki Tawa Seekh, Lal Chowk Ka Gucchi Taal Makhana, Khau Galli Chicken Qorma, Mohammed Ali Road Khichra, Awadhi Dum Biryani, and Maplua with Rabdi.

Executive chef Kapil Dubey at The Den hotel (080-71117266) is bringing the flavours of street food right at your doorstep with a thoughtfully curated festive gift box with three meals -- Iftari, Seheri and Ghabga (family dinner). These will satiate all your Mosque Road food cravings. The traditional flavours include dates, fresh fruits, Sherbet, crisp and flaky Mutton Keema Samosa, Paya Shorba, kababs and haleem. The box is priced at `1,500 AI with free deliveries within a radius of 5km by the hotel car.

Also in Whitefield, the Sheraton Grand hotel’s (95139-82067) signature dishes are the succulent Sikandari Raan and Lamb Haleem, both requiring a 24-hour pre-order notice. Executive chef Jatinder Pal Singh’s other menu items are Gilawat Ki Kebab, Nimbu Mirch Ka Murg Tikka, Vegetable Pakora, Ghost Ki Nihari and Palak Paneer Chilgoza. There is also Baklava and Date, Jaggery Crumble Tart.

Also deserving a special mention is the team behind Bohra Bohra Thaal (98801-01051), who gave us a memorable experience in Koramangala, where guests sat around a thaal and savoured home-cooked Bohri fare. They are now offering a weekly changing iftar delivery menu featuring specials such as Chicken Aloo Kheema Patties, Mutton Shammi Kebab, Smoked Chicken or Dal Samosa and Chicken Russian Patties. We recommend their hearty Mutton Paya and Mutton Khichda, both served with Sheermal Naan. Ramzan Mubarak. The writer is a city-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast