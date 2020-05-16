STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Admin talks tough on markets

Open bazaars a distant dream as BBMP, police, health departwment delay permission

Published: 16th May 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Flower market, Karnataka

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the health department and the police have decided not to allow market spaces to open if shopkeepers cannot ensure social distancing. A senior BBMP official told The New Indian Express that many people are seeking permission to open market spaces and in some places where they are open, illegal operations are noticed. “We are clear, if crowds cannot be managed, then there is no need to open the markets,” he said.

The administration is stern when it comes to wholesale and retail markets, especially those dealing in perishable commodities like flowers, fruits and vegetables. It has been unanimously decided by taking all stakeholders - horticulture department, APMC, wholesale and retail unions - on board to close the markets if norms are not followed, he said.

“Many requests are coming seeking to open market spaces, for particular timings. Surprise inspections are being held and whenever violations are noticed, warnings are given. But now, if norms cannot be followed, it has been decided that the markets will be shut down and no permissions will be given,” the official said.

He said that even after May 17, the onus will be on the state government and the civic administration to ensure that Covid-19 cases do not rise and all precautionary measures are in place. The official added that the Kalasipalya market has been shifted and K R Market closed down. Permission was given to open Commercial Street, but with the rising crowd and the absence of social distancing, it was immediately closed down.

“We cannot take any chances as the cases are rising. Until social distancing, waste management and hygiene norms are followed, no permissions can be given. Stern directions have also been issued to the police to take action against all illegal vendors, hawkers and other people found violating the norms. The health and zonal commissioners will check the trade licences of commercial establishments,” he said.

50 people allowed to attend Weddings
Bengaluru: The Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday issued an advisory for performing weddings and hosting events. The department advised that a maximum number of 50 guests will be permitted to attend the event, which has to be held in an open area, without air conditioners. Permission for the event and travel passes need to be obtained from local authorities. Guests have also been asked to download Aarogya Setu app.  People above the age of 65, children below 10 and pregnant women will not be permitted to attend the events. People from containment zones are also not allowed to attend.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp