Admin talks tough on markets

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the health department and the police have decided not to allow market spaces to open if shopkeepers cannot ensure social distancing. A senior BBMP official told The New Indian Express that many people are seeking permission to open market spaces and in some places where they are open, illegal operations are noticed. “We are clear, if crowds cannot be managed, then there is no need to open the markets,” he said.

The administration is stern when it comes to wholesale and retail markets, especially those dealing in perishable commodities like flowers, fruits and vegetables. It has been unanimously decided by taking all stakeholders - horticulture department, APMC, wholesale and retail unions - on board to close the markets if norms are not followed, he said.

“Many requests are coming seeking to open market spaces, for particular timings. Surprise inspections are being held and whenever violations are noticed, warnings are given. But now, if norms cannot be followed, it has been decided that the markets will be shut down and no permissions will be given,” the official said.

He said that even after May 17, the onus will be on the state government and the civic administration to ensure that Covid-19 cases do not rise and all precautionary measures are in place. The official added that the Kalasipalya market has been shifted and K R Market closed down. Permission was given to open Commercial Street, but with the rising crowd and the absence of social distancing, it was immediately closed down.

“We cannot take any chances as the cases are rising. Until social distancing, waste management and hygiene norms are followed, no permissions can be given. Stern directions have also been issued to the police to take action against all illegal vendors, hawkers and other people found violating the norms. The health and zonal commissioners will check the trade licences of commercial establishments,” he said.

50 people allowed to attend Weddings

Bengaluru: The Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday issued an advisory for performing weddings and hosting events. The department advised that a maximum number of 50 guests will be permitted to attend the event, which has to be held in an open area, without air conditioners. Permission for the event and travel passes need to be obtained from local authorities. Guests have also been asked to download Aarogya Setu app. People above the age of 65, children below 10 and pregnant women will not be permitted to attend the events. People from containment zones are also not allowed to attend.