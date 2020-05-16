STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Fortnightly medical check-up for athletes is necessary’

The entire world is looking forward to leap into normalcy with new norms in place.

Published: 16th May 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sunanda Das CEO and founder BOCA Juniors India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The entire world is looking forward to leap into normalcy with new norms in place. Abundant precautions are a must to deal with the COVID-19 situation until the time vaccines are rolled out. Sporting activities, including football, need to reboot post lockdown as children are eager to get back to sports, and this will help strengthen their immune system as well.

We are keen to start soon, following the government advisories and putting in place precautionary measures like compulsory use of masks and gloves, temperature checks and sanitisation before and after training. We have re-designed our training programmes to avoid physical contacts for initial months and focus on physical strengthening and conditioning and technical drills.

We will avoid training games until we get more of a handle on the situation. We’ve learnt a lot over the last two months to use technology to connect with players. We will carry forward our learnings to integrate with our on-field training. Our tactical sessions, match analysis sessions, sports nutrition and sports psychology sessions will continue over technology platforms.

Additional measures can include breaking up the training batch sizes into half and enforcing locality-based training. Medical check-up for the trainees every fortnight is also necessary. Many of us are paranoid now but we need to learn to move forward. Beginning of sports training will be a positive step in that direction and we are ready from our side.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp