‘Prices of vegetables, eggs, meat should be subsidised’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The unplanned lockdown has brought in a huge issue of hunger and nutrition among lesser privileged people. There are various reasons for that. Lakhs of people have lost their livelihoods because of the lockdown, especially the self-employed. The `5000 compensation announced was for some people and even they didn’t receive it. The ration they received from the government was just rice and wheat grains, and not flour. How much nutrition can one get from just rice? BBMP had provided around 60,000 dry ration kits, the private sectors provided around 1.5 lakh dry ration kits, while the requirement was of 3.5 lakh. The government had promised milk for the families who can’t afford it but not all of them got it.

Considering the current situation and the transport problem, vegetables and pulses have also become dearer. So there was no way vulnerable sections would have been able to afford anything. Most of these daily wage workers live in a rented space.

If they can’t afford basic requirements like that, how can they think of getting nutritious food? Karnataka has very poor nutrition indicators. For example, lakhs of women in the state have a low hemoglobin levels and lakhs of children suffer from stunting.

As citizens, the best help we can provide is to bring this issue to the notice of the local MLA or corporator and pressurise them to give these people their rights. We can also start employing these workers for small jobs to help them earn their livelihood. We can also pay wages to people who are currently out of a job due to the lockdown.

Solution:

Government should ensure ration kits are available to everyone and at regular intervals. Food like vegetables, eggs and meat should be available at a subsidised price at HOPCOMS. A community kitchen should be set up where street vendors can be employed to cook food. A universal income compensation of `10,000 must be provided to all families. We should have an urban employment programme, like we already have in the rural areas to tackle the upcoming unemployment issue.