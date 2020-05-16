STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Prices of vegetables, eggs, meat should be subsidised’

The unplanned lockdown has brought in a huge issue of hunger and nutrition among lesser privileged people.

Published: 16th May 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Vinay Sreenivasa  Social activist and lawyer

Vinay Sreenivasa  Social activist and lawyer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The unplanned lockdown has brought in a huge issue of hunger and nutrition among lesser privileged people. There are various reasons for that. Lakhs of people have lost their livelihoods because of the lockdown, especially the self-employed. The `5000 compensation announced was for some people and even they didn’t receive it. The ration they received from the government was just rice and wheat grains, and not flour. How much nutrition can one get from just rice? BBMP had provided around 60,000 dry ration kits, the private sectors provided around 1.5 lakh dry ration kits, while the requirement was of 3.5 lakh. The government had promised milk for the families who can’t afford it but not all of them got it.

Considering the current situation and the transport problem, vegetables and pulses have also become dearer. So there was no way vulnerable sections would have been able to afford anything. Most of these daily wage workers live in a rented space.

If they can’t afford basic requirements like that, how can they think of getting nutritious food? Karnataka has very poor nutrition indicators. For example, lakhs of  women in the state have a low hemoglobin levels and lakhs of children suffer from stunting. 

As citizens, the best help we can provide is to bring this issue to the notice of the local MLA or corporator and pressurise them to give these people their rights. We can also start employing these workers for small jobs to help them earn their livelihood. We can also pay wages to people who are currently out of a job due to the lockdown. 

Solution: 
Government should ensure ration kits are available to everyone and at regular intervals. Food like vegetables, eggs and meat should be available at a subsidised price at HOPCOMS. A community kitchen should be set up where street vendors can be employed to cook food. A universal income compensation of `10,000 must be provided to all families. We should have an urban employment programme, like we already have in the rural areas to tackle the upcoming unemployment issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp