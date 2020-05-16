Riding through tough times

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With no customers to ferry for over a month, city auto drivers have seen one of the worst sides of the pandemic. As a ray of hope, Namma Auto Project, an initiative funded by the European Union, is working to secure auto drivers financially post-lockdown. A co-operative society set up by them will help drivers sail through the financial crisis.

“The co-operative provides loan financing assistance for auto drivers. It is an organisation formed by the drivers and includes their family members as well. It is focussed on benefitting them at any given time of the year. Only the members can receive loans while any non-member drivers can open a savings account,” says project lead Manju Menon.

Jayram, who has been driving a rickshaw for the past five years, says, “With no source of income during the lockdown and Bengaluru’s high cost of living, I have had to take my family to our hometown near Hassan. I am waiting for the lockdown to end since I have loans and rent to pay.” With over two lakh active rickshaws in Bengaluru and over 40 lakh daily passengers, auto rickshaws are an important mode of transport in the city. And it is drivers like Jayram Namma Auto Project is aiming to help. Launched in 2016, they are also providing COVID safety training to drivers along with hygiene kits that include reusable masks, sanitisers and disinfectants. Drivers who practise these protocols will receive a COVID-19 safety shield sticker to signal reassurance among passengers.

Namma Auto Project has also partnered with social enterprise, Lakshya Financial Services to provide some of the vulnerable rickshaw drivers with medical insurance that covers hospitalisation and compensates income loss. Since rickshaws are a popular mode of transport, they want to make sure that the effect of the pandemic post-lockdown is minimal. “As the city returns to a new normal, ensuring the safety of both rickshaw drivers and passengers is our top priority,” adds Menon.

Measures include teaching the drivers certain aspects that could make preparation for a post-lockdown world easier. “Rickshaws can ply a limited number of passengers at one time. So, overcrowding is avoided and social distancing is viable,” points our Menon, adding that rickshaws can also be cleaned easily after each ride.