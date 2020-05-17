STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru scientists develop ‘coat’ for PPE reuse 

They are already in talks with chemical manufacturing companies.  “The chemical can be used on pillow covers, bedspreads, covering sheets etc.

17th May 2020

With an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru as of Saturday, doctors at Victoria Hospital find themselves busier than usual | Shriram BN

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Scientists at Bengaluru’s National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) have developed a chemical coating that can be applied to personal protective equipment to prevent the virus from sticking to the cloth. NCBS director Prof Satyajit Mayor told The New Sunday Express, “This germicidal molecule will provide better protection to frontline healthcare workers. The coating neutralises bacteria or viruses when applied on cotton fabrics.

It neutralises anything that has a membrane. All bacteria and a large number of viruses have membranes,” he said. The chemical compound used for the coating is based on quaternary ammonium salts and is the brainchild of Prof Praveen Kumar Vemula, associate professor at NCBS’ Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (InStem) and lead researcher of the project.

(Quaternary ammonium salts are water soluble compounds that can be used as disinfectants in textiles.)
“Masks/PPEs act as physical barriers on which the virus gets deposited. It can remain active at least for seven days. If you coat PPE with this chemical it will be resuable,” Vemula said. Lab results show the compound is promising, but regulatory approvals are awaited, he said, adding that once they are obtained, it can be manufactured on an industrial scale in four months.

They are already in talks with chemical manufacturing companies.  “The chemical can be used on pillow covers, bedspreads, covering sheets etc. It is working very well on cotton materials and will surely help the healthcare sector,” explained Mayor said. The compound can be used in two ways. It can be applied through a solution on cloth which must be heated as prescribed for the molecules to get attached. Or, mask/gloves/PPE manufacturers can be given fabric which has been pre-attached to the compound. The molecule is efficient for up to 25 washes of the cloth on which it is used.

