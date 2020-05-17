STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMTC likely to start ops from Monday, staff ready

KSRTC is set to ply its buses on roads once the Centre gives its approval. Less than half the number of buses will ply first, said a source.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BMTC is likely to start operations from Monday and has asked all its employees to return to work.  BMTC Chairperson Nandiesha Reddy told TNSE, “We are yet to receive the green signal from the state government. From our side, we are ready to start any time.”

BMTC managing director C Shikha said, “Our backend team is ready.” BMTC will ferry only 30 passengers per bus, and has drawn circles at bus stops to maintain social distancing.  KSRTC is set to ply its buses on roads once the Centre gives its approval. Less than half the number of buses will ply first, said a source. 

The state government has sent a circular to all state transport corporations to ensure that labourers, pilgrims, tourists and students, who are walking on the road, should be given lifts to their hometowns. The travel fare of these migrants will be borne by the corporation.

Comments

