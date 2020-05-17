STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cab drivers in Bengaluru turn saviour for their riders in COVID times

Currently, working with the Ola Emergency service, Manjunath recently stayed with a patient who suffered a cardiac arrest.

Published: 17th May 2020 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 05:46 PM

Bengaluru cabbie

S Manjunath Rao stayed with a patient who suffered a cardiac arrest. (Photo | Express)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Drivers have been on the frontline of the COVID-19 war as well. Taking emergency patients to the hospital has now become part of their job. And it is the same with S Manjunath Rao who has been a driver for 19 years

Currently, working with the Ola Emergency service, Manjunath recently stayed with a patient who suffered a cardiac arrest. “His wife and son were in dire straits and I just focused on getting them to the hospital as fast as I could. It was an unimaginable situation and seeing him like that made my heart sink. When we reached the hospital, I stayed with them until the doctors and nurses came to help and stabilised him. I was so grateful that I could help a family in their time of need and just knowing that the gentleman was going to be okay was payment enough,” he told The New Indian Express.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and lockdown restrictions has definitely changed things, both professionally and personally. Before the lockdown, I was working to support my family and fulfil their needs – being a driver was my bread and butter. Now I have served so many patients and customers during this period. Blessings and respect from them, as well as communities, is all I need,” he added. He has served over 300 patients since the lockdown.

Chandrashekhar has more than nine years of driving experience. “I have ferried thousands of passengers. However, now I am more mindful of my riders because I know each one of them is travelling to hospitals for treatment and care. So I always ensure to do something extra for them if they ask for it. From waiting for more than the stipulated time to going the extra mile, these are very small acts through which I want to support my riders when they need my help."

