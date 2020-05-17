Complaints pour in over budget hotels acting as quarantine facilities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers who arrived on a special train from New Delhi and opted to isolate themselves in budget hotels were in for horror. Not only were they stuck in ‘dirty’ rooms, they also complained about the poor quality of food.

TNSE spoke to a few people who are in a hotel at Majestic. Vijayalakshmi, a mother of two, is upset over the non-availability of milk for her six-month-old. “They are only giving us two cups, 50 ml each. How is it enough for my baby?” she asks.

The dirty toilet is adding to her fear of contracting an infection. A Ramesh, who also stays in the hotel adds, “The linen has not been changed. Health officials have not come to check on us.” Meanwhile, those in pricey hotels are elated. S Ganesh says, “Our temperature is taken thrice a day by officials. Packaged food is placed outside and after consumption, we place them in bags to minimise contact.”

BBMP Special Commissioner Ravi Kumar said that health officials will visit and verify the arrangements at the hotels. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “We have received many complaints and have sent a team to check. We will ask BBMP to take action against such hotels if found guilty.”