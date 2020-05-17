STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Complaints pour in over budget hotels acting as quarantine facilities

The dirty toilet is adding to her fear of contracting an infection. A Ramesh, who also stays in the hotel adds, “The linen has not been changed.

Published: 17th May 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Special train, Migrants

Image used for representational purposes | People on board a special train which left Bengaluru for Ydhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers who arrived on a special train from New Delhi and opted to isolate themselves in budget hotels were in for horror. Not only were they stuck in ‘dirty’ rooms, they also complained about the poor quality of food.

TNSE spoke to a few people who are in a hotel at Majestic. Vijayalakshmi, a mother of two, is upset over the non-availability of milk for her six-month-old. “They are only giving us two cups, 50 ml each. How is it enough for my baby?” she asks.

The dirty toilet is adding to her fear of contracting an infection. A Ramesh, who also stays in the hotel adds, “The linen has not been changed. Health officials have not come to check on us.” Meanwhile, those in pricey hotels are elated. S Ganesh says, “Our temperature is taken thrice a day by officials. Packaged food is placed outside and after consumption, we place them in bags to minimise contact.”

BBMP Special Commissioner Ravi Kumar said that health officials will visit and verify the arrangements at the hotels. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “We have received many complaints and have sent a team to check. We will ask BBMP to take action against such hotels if found guilty.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp