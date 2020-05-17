COVID-19 lockdown: Government officer suspended for allowing senior cop's entry to Bengaluru park

By IANS

BENGALURU: A senior horticulture department employee was suspended for allowing a police officer and others to enter the Cubbon park amid lockdown, an official said.

"Horticulture department of Karnataka has suspended Kusuma, Deputy Director, Cubbon Park for violating government guidelines and allowing a senior police officer and groups of people inside the park during the lockdown period," ordered Horticulture Department Principal Secretary T Manjappa.

Manjappa said that Kusuma was suspended for the violation under Karnataka Public Service Rules (Movement and Prohibition). "Kusuma has violated government guidelines and allowed people to go into the park during the lockdown period, thereby breaking the government rules and behaving very irresponsibly for a government servant," he said.

However, the identities of the senior police officer and others who visited the park were not revealed. Lying in the heart of the city abutting the Karnataka High Court and Bangalore Press Club by the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, Cubbon park is a major lung space of the city.

The park is also famous for the groves of massive bamboo trees.