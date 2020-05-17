STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

COVID-19 lockdown: Government officer suspended for allowing senior cop's entry to Bengaluru park

The identities of the senior police officer and others who visited the city's Cubbon Park were not revealed.

Published: 17th May 2020 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Suspension

For representational purposes

By IANS

BENGALURU: A senior horticulture department employee was suspended for allowing a police officer and others to enter the Cubbon park amid lockdown, an official said.

"Horticulture department of Karnataka has suspended Kusuma, Deputy Director, Cubbon Park for violating government guidelines and allowing a senior police officer and groups of people inside the park during the lockdown period," ordered Horticulture Department Principal Secretary T Manjappa.

Manjappa said that Kusuma was suspended for the violation under Karnataka Public Service Rules (Movement and Prohibition). "Kusuma has violated government guidelines and allowed people to go into the park during the lockdown period, thereby breaking the government rules and behaving very irresponsibly for a government servant," he said.

However, the identities of the senior police officer and others who visited the park were not revealed. Lying in the heart of the city abutting the Karnataka High Court and Bangalore Press Club by the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, Cubbon park is a major lung space of the city.

The park is also famous for the groves of massive bamboo trees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cubbon Park COVID19 Coronavirus Bengaluru lockdown Police Bengaluru park
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp