Craft beer as takeaway: Microbreweries hail govt move

The microbreweries have been given time to sell their stocks as takeaways only in glass and ceramic containers upto five litres per person till June 30.

Published: 17th May 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 07:00 AM

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Microbreweries in the city have welcomed the “progressive” and “pivotal” move of the state to allow them to sell their stocks of craft beer. Karnataka is the only state in the country to do so in the lockdown.

But there are also concerns over the fast approaching deadline of May 30 before which they have to pay the renewal fee of Rs 10 lakh along with the microbrewery fee of Rs 2.5 lakh, excise duty and additional excise duty.

The microbreweries have been given time to sell their stocks as takeaways only in glass and ceramic containers upto five litres per person till June 30. They are not permitted to brew fresh beer.

“This move will help us get some liquidity and clear our outstanding payables,” said Arvind Raju of The Biere Club.

