Hold exams at cluster level, suggest MLCs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most MLCs from teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies said they are against the cancellation of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board examinations. Proposing measures to conduct the exams, a few of them suggested holding exams and evaluation at the school or cluster level so that it becomes easy to maintain social distancing.

The proposal was mooted during a video-conference between MLCs from teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies and primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar on Saturday. As the academic year 2020-2021 is unlikely to commence on time, a few MLCs suggested trimming the syllabus and holding classes for various batches on a rotation basis.

However, a consensus could not be arrived at as some sought to retain the entire syllabus and make up for the lost time during Dasara and summer vacations in addition to full classes on Saturdays.

Most were against the proposal to cut short the syllabus at the PU level as it might have an adverse effect on students.

The minister advised that the topic should be dealt with at the national level. It was then decided to tweak the syllabus, if required with Centre’s guidelines. For SSLC exams and the pending English exam for PU, the members proposed to increase the number of examination and evaluation centres.