70,000 make online appeal against exams

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 70,000 students have taken out an online appeal to scrap examinations at the college level. This comes even as Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan instructed vice-chancellors and heads of institutes to complete their portion online by the end of this month, and on Saturday, announced that the exam dates will be out by first week of June.

The signatories, under the aegis of NSUI, have demanded that the government promote first and second year students without examination. However, even the final year students seem anxious. They say over 70 per cent of the portion is pending and they don’t understand what is taught online. “This is our final semester and our aggregate will be affected,” some students told TNIE.

Another student said, “Notes are sent on WhatsApp, which we have to learn on our own.” The students stated that “online exams are likely to be discriminatory to the underprivileged given the highly uneven access to infrastructure and connectivity.” When contacted by TNIE, the Deputy CM was not available for a response on the students’ plea.