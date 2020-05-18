STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A frugal iftar this Ramzan

Unavailability of several ingredients has made families mindful of what goes into their otherwise lavish iftar menu. 

Published: 18th May 2020

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From partaking in Roza, followed by families getting together virtually to break the fast and enjoying a traditional iftar — this year, despite the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been ensuring they keep themselves in high spirits during the holy month of Ramzan. 

Unavailability of several ingredients has made families mindful of what goes into their otherwise lavish iftar menu. Here are some festive preparations you can whip up at home using ingredients easily available in your pantry.

Ande ki mithai

Ingredients: Egg: 6, Sugar: 250 g, Almond powder: 50 g, Palkova: 250 g, Ghee: 100 g, Saffron: a pinch

Method

  • Add eggs in a bowl and mix it for around two to three minutes.
  • Add ghee, palkova, sugar, almond powder and saffron to this egg mixture and mix it for five minutes. 
  • Now, in a cooking pan add this mixture and cook until it turns thick. 
  • Pour this hot mixture in a butter-greased oven dish.
  • Spread the almond pieces on top of the mixture.
  • Bake the mixture in a preheated oven at 150 degrees for around 20-25 minutes.
  • Check if the mithai is baked using a toothpick.
  • If the mixture sticks to the toothpick, bake it for another two to three minutes.
  • If you don’t have an oven, use a heavy vessel without adding water. Keep a stand inside the vessel, place the batter pan inside close it and cook for 30-40 minutes in medium flame. Do not open before that.
  • Remove when done. When it cools down, cut into diamond-shaped pieces, decorate with nuts. You can chill it in the fridge and eat it cold. It stays fresh in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

Cheese balls

Ingredients: Bread: 1, Cheese cubes: 7-8, grated, Green chillies: 6-7, Corriander: half a bunch, Salt to taste, Pepper powder: 2 tsp

Method

  • Chop the coriander and green chillies finely and add the grated cheese. Add salt, pepper and mix.
  • Wet the bread and hold in your palm. Add one tsp of cheese mixture in centre and roll it into a ball. Similarly, make the required number of balls. 
  • Heat oil, deep fry these balls and serve hot with any dip.

Khubani ka meetha
Ingredients: Apricots: 250 g, Sugar: 125 g, Water: 700 ml (500 ml + 200 ml), Fresh cream: 200 ml, Almonds for garnishing

Method

  • Soak the apricots overnight in 500 ml water.
  • Deseed the apricots.
  • Next, in a saucepan, pour 200 ml water. Add sugar and stir until the sugar dissolves.
  • Add apricots and stew for 20 minutes on low flame.
  • Bring it to room temperature and refrigerate.
  • Finally, top with fresh cream and garnish with chopped almonds. Serve cold.

Chicken seekh

Ingredients 
Boneless chicken: 250 g, Green chillies: 5, Corriander: 1 bunch, Ginger garlic paste: 2 tsp, Salt to taste

Method

  • Grind all the ingredients into a paste without adding water. 
  • Make evenly-sized seekh balls by rolling the mix on the palms and keep them aside.
  • Now, take a pan, add little butter or oil and spread evenly. Place these seekhs on the pan and cook it by flipping it side-to-side till the colour turns to greenish-brown. Serve hot with any dip.
Ande ki mithai Ramzan
Coronavirus
