STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Allow us to open coaching centres: KSLTA to govt

I think the government should have a look at non-contact sports like tennis and allow us to start working,” KSLTA Joint Secretary Sunil Yajaman told TNIE.

Published: 18th May 2020 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) is still awaiting an official response from the state government after KSLTA on Friday, requested the state government to open tennis academies and coaching centres, which are all shut due to the lockdown. “They told us that they will consider our request. As of now, there has been no official response on the matter. We are hopeful that they will give us permission to open.

I think the government should have a look at non-contact sports like tennis and allow us to start working,” KSLTA Joint Secretary Sunil Yajaman told TNIE. Despite being a non-contact sport, taking precautions is mandatory and the state tennis body is also gearing up for the new normal during training. In a letter dated May 15 addressed to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, KSLTA outlined various precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and get the tennis wheels back in action.

The said that there will only be four players on the court at one point of time with a physical distance of five feet between them. The courts will only be open from 7am to 7pm. Also, in clubs, players need to carry their own balls. The balls and equipment will be disinfected in coaching centres. Players will also have to bring their own towels and water.  KSLTA is clear about the measures and have informed top coaches and the concerned people in the academies and coaching centres.

They have already been instructed to adhere to these norms when training resumes. “We will ensure that the measures are strictly followed in the state,” said Sunil. “If government gives us permission to open, players can come and practice. It will be good for them to hit the balls and also undergo some fitness training too. But, no competition will be organised at any level unless the government allows us to do so in the near future,” he added. If the facilities are opened, it will be a relief to ball boys, markers, who may be financially directly dependent on the sport for a living.

  • 4 players in court at a time
  • 5ft distance between players
  • 7am to 7pm court timings
  • Players have to carry tennis balls, towels, water themselves
Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lawn Tennis Association
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp