Allow us to open coaching centres: KSLTA to govt

By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) is still awaiting an official response from the state government after KSLTA on Friday, requested the state government to open tennis academies and coaching centres, which are all shut due to the lockdown. “They told us that they will consider our request. As of now, there has been no official response on the matter. We are hopeful that they will give us permission to open.

I think the government should have a look at non-contact sports like tennis and allow us to start working,” KSLTA Joint Secretary Sunil Yajaman told TNIE. Despite being a non-contact sport, taking precautions is mandatory and the state tennis body is also gearing up for the new normal during training. In a letter dated May 15 addressed to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, KSLTA outlined various precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and get the tennis wheels back in action.

The said that there will only be four players on the court at one point of time with a physical distance of five feet between them. The courts will only be open from 7am to 7pm. Also, in clubs, players need to carry their own balls. The balls and equipment will be disinfected in coaching centres. Players will also have to bring their own towels and water. KSLTA is clear about the measures and have informed top coaches and the concerned people in the academies and coaching centres.

They have already been instructed to adhere to these norms when training resumes. “We will ensure that the measures are strictly followed in the state,” said Sunil. “If government gives us permission to open, players can come and practice. It will be good for them to hit the balls and also undergo some fitness training too. But, no competition will be organised at any level unless the government allows us to do so in the near future,” he added. If the facilities are opened, it will be a relief to ball boys, markers, who may be financially directly dependent on the sport for a living.