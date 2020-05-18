STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Businesses will re-think working arrangements’

Having said this, we could try to push economic activity in a phased manner, which the government has started doing.

Published: 18th May 2020 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Manas Mehrotra
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The lockdown should be ended gradually and in a steady manner. Human life comes before everything else and if it means that we have to bear the burden a little more, so be it. Of course, business and economic activity are impacted, but what choice does the world have when people are falling to the virus like nine pins? An extraordinary crisis demands an extraordinary remedy.

Having said this, we could try to push economic activity in a phased manner, which the government has started doing. Conditions are rightly being relaxed to initiate business activity in zones where the intensity of virus carriers is marginal. This is a welcome step. Where larger enterprises are concerned, a principle of rotation could be followed to avoid densification and simultaneously kickstart business activity. Together, the small and the big will act as engines of economic revival.

All basic health guidelines have to be followed not just in letter, but in the spirit at every workspace. Social distancing should also be adhered to strictly. We are disinfecting and sanitising office spaces, placing hand sanitisers, conducting live sessions with doctors, implementing pest control, and building awareness through e-mail.

Many businesses, I believe, will now seize the opportunity to rethink their working arrangements to provide more flexibility to their employees, especially considering the benefits of productivity and engagement. It’s an opportunity to show how the co-working models can also offer new solutions and make our economy more resilient in such circumstances. COVID-19 is not an end to the co-working culture as people would discover that the benefits of social gatherings in terms of emotional and intellectual fulfilment would be crucial for the overall health of a society.

 Manas Mehrotra Chairman, 315Work Avenue

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp