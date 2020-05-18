Metal mania

Muneef Khan By

BENGALURU: Post the release of their debut album ‘Motion/Emotion’ in 2017, Bengaluru-based metallers Tangent’s change in line-up brought in Milind Yohann to undertake bass duties. Retaining the rest – Soorya Praveen on guitars, Aniketh Ashok on drums, Ajay George Joseph on guitars and Siddharth Nair on vocals – the band squeezed in just the right amount of time before the start of the lockdown to complete their latest single IGOR, which released on May 10.

Band members Aniketh Ashok, Soorya Praveen,

Siddharth Nair, Milind Yohann

and Ajay George Joseph Pic: Rohan Ramakrishna

Emphasising on the theme, Nair asserts that the track revolves around one’s ego and the negatives it brings. It is partly inspired by personal events. Oozing fierce elements with a tight hand and heavy growls, the single also reflects a shift in sonic aspects to a more angry/heavy sound, while they retain their primary elements of prog, unlike their previous works. “More than the shift in sound being planned, once the line-up changed, we noticed that there was an increase in the anger of our sonic elements.

After a point, we decided to keep that going since it blended well,” says Nair, adding that while the idea is to maintain a groove similar to their previous works, an addition of a fierce sound is what they look at to blend in. Nair also points out the relevance the song holds when compared to current times. Speaking on the lines of one’s ego and drawbacks it brings along, he adds, “Even right now, it’s a world where people need external validation.

For the first time, people are forced to stay indoors and nobody is validating them, so it gets difficult, because you keep doing what you want to and not because you’re pushed by people.” While the band was set to embark on a tour with Mumbai-based band Sarfaad, prior to the lockdown, they are now looking forward to writing new music and touring only once the situation resumes normalcy. When asked about whether getting back on stage would be a tricky situation for bands, Nair says, “Venues will open after a long time and I am sure they’ll try getting bands that are crowd pullers. It’s going to come down to which bands took the time to be more productive during the lockdown rather than those who are waiting to get back to music after this situation dies. It will be a survival of the fittest to some extent,” says Nair.