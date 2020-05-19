STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Children of migrant workers can choose their test centres

Children of guest workers who have gone back to their native places can choose a centre near them to take the SSLC and II PUC board exams. 

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Children of guest workers who have gone back to their native places can choose a centre near them to take the SSLC and II PUC board exams. Minister of primary and secondary education S Suresh Kumar made a slew of announcements with regard to arrangements for SSLC and II PUC exams via live telecast, including a provision for children of migrant workers to file for a change in the exam centre if they have gone back to their hometowns.

While Kumar was speaking in the context of SSLC examinations, PU director M Kanagavalli told TNIE that this would be applicable to second PUC students as well.Kumar added that students studying in residential schools run by the social welfare department, and those residing in state-run hostels cannot go back to their respective institutions there as they are currently functioning as quarantine centres. Such students too would have to apply for a change in exam centre. No fee would be charged. 

Eligible students must file applications for a change in exam centre with the principal of the school/college they study in before May 25, Kumar said.The minister later issued a media release stating that travel arrangements would be made for examinees studying in Karnataka but living in across the border in other states. 

