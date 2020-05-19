STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Gowda celebrates birthday in Shivakumar’s company

Wary of a large gathering, JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda had, a couple of days ago, appealed to his supporters not to visit his home to wish him on his birthday.

Published: 19th May 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has lunch with KPCC president-designate D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Monday |Express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wary of a large gathering, JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda had, a couple of days ago, appealed to his supporters not to visit his home to wish him on his birthday. On Monday, they obliged. Instead, they celebrated the former prime minister’s 88th birthday at the party office, though social distancing went for a toss. While an 88-kg cake was cut at the party office, Gowda himself had a relatively quieter celebration at home where one of the visitors was DK Shivakumar. 

Though the KPCC president-designate wanted to return quickly after wishing Gowda with a big bouquet, he could not refuse the former prime minister’s request to have lunch with him. South Indian delicacies were served on plantain leaves as the political heavyweights ate sitting side by side.BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan also visited Gowda. 

Shivakumar had defeated Gowda in 1989 and his son HD Kumaraswamy in 1999 assembly elections. However, Shivakumar played an important role in stitching together a Congress-JDS coalition to form the state government in 2018, making Kumaraswamy the chief minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former CM Siddaramiah and other leaders wished Gowda on social media. 

In an open letter, Gowda appealed to his supporters to help the needy, instead of spending money on bouquets to wish him. There was a big gathering at the JDS office where a mega cake with an image of Gowda was cut by party functionaries, including legislators. JDS Bengaluru unit president Prakash said, “As it is Gowda’s 88th birthday, we decided to cut a cake weighing 88 kg. This apart, we also conducted a blood donation event where 88 party workers donated blood.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HD Deve Gowda DK Shivakumar
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp