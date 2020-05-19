‘It’s too early to start long-term planning’ 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: We’re a few days shy of the two-month mark since the country has been in lockdown, and to call these unprecedented times would be putting it mildly. While everyone is getting restless, health is paramount and our options are limited. However, sport plays a key role in the way we will see this through. We need to explore guidelines and mechanisms to facilitate fitness. Some countries are allowing an hour of activity with social distancing norms, with maximum group size of two persons.

A positive through this phase is the awareness to stay physically, and importantly, mentally, fit. People are following fitness regimes more than ever with even extreme stories of people running 5, 10 or even 20km in some cases, indoors. It all points towards a need to devise a means for this to happen outdoors, but with strict norms in place.

On a bigger scale, there’s the amateur and professional levels of sport that need some solid structures for resumption. We need to work on a mechanism to resume amateur sport, while keeping an eye on professional leagues that are resuming in countries like Australia, South Korea and Germany. Even the English Premier League may resume sometime soon.

It’s still early to start planning the long-term, since the pandemic isn’t over yet. However, there is a prospect of playing behind closed doors till leagues are able to find ways to give fans the confidence of visiting a stadium. At the end of it all, sport has a big social and economic impact and it would be fantastic for things to turn normal sooner than later, because live sport in a packed arena has a touch of magic to it.